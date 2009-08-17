Inmate escapes in south Alabama

ATMORE, AL (WBRC) - Authorities on Monday captured for an inmate who escaped Sunday night from a prison in South Alabama.

Devin Nalls was captured shortly after 3 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop at I-65 and Hwy. 90 near Mobile. Authorities said a second individual was in the vehicle and may face charges.

Nalls was discovered missing during a bed check at J.O. Davis-Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Sunday night.

Searchers say they found bloody clothing near the security fence.

It is believed Nalls had help and someone picked him up near the prison.