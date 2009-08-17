Funeral to be held for Alabama marine

PERDIDO, AL (WBRC) - A funeral will be held Monday for a south Alabama marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

Marine Lance Corporal Bruce Earnest "Bubba" Ferrell, Jr. will be laid to rest in his hometown of Perdido.

The 21-year-old was killed by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Afghanistan this month.

Ferrell graduated from Baldwin County High School in 2006 and joined the marines the next year.

He had been in Afghanistan since May.