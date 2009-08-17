Meeting held to stop McCalla train hub construction

MCCALLA, AL (WBRC) - Hundreds of people will gather Monday night in McCalla to stop Norfolk Southern from building a train hub in their community. The hub is designed to move freight from rail to trucks.

Construction is expected to begin early next year and to be completed by 2012.

Norfolk Southern officials say the hub will have a four billion dollar impact on industrial development.

Families in McCalla are concerned about it being right behind McAdory Elementary School.

The meeting is at the school 7 p.m.