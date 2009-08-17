Rain, wind move across Alabama from Claudette

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette moved across Alabama on Monday, bringing scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds to portions of the state.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the strongest thunderstorms were located in southern Alabama where the center of the tropical depression was located. The storm was moving slowly to the northwest, with bands of rain and thunderstorms extended around and northeast from the storm's center of circulation.

No significant damage was reported as Claudette made landfall early Monday morning in the Florida Panhandle. Rainfall totals of three to six inches were expected Monday across portions of central and southern Alabama.

Visit www.MyFoxStorm.com for constant weather updates.