Jeffco workers anticipating return

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Just days after Governor Bob Riley signed into law a new occupational tax, Jefferson County workers want to know when they can go back to work.
Before Jefferson County can collect revenue from the new tax, the commission must pass an ordinance.
Commission President Bettye Fine Collins says it takes time to draw up and ordinance and no action will be taken this week.
County employees who have been placed on administrative leave are not receiving a paycheck, but they are still getting health insurance and will soon receive unemployment.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>