Jeffco workers anticipating return

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Just days after Governor Bob Riley signed into law a new occupational tax, Jefferson County workers want to know when they can go back to work.

Before Jefferson County can collect revenue from the new tax, the commission must pass an ordinance.

Commission President Bettye Fine Collins says it takes time to draw up and ordinance and no action will be taken this week.

County employees who have been placed on administrative leave are not receiving a paycheck, but they are still getting health insurance and will soon receive unemployment.

