New bill extends unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - If you are unemployed, you are about to get some extra help from state lawmakers.
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill to extend unemployment benefits. The new bill, which Governor Riley signed into law, will extend the benefits an additional 20 weeks. Right now, they stop at 59 weeks.
Alabama's Department of Industrial Relations Director Tom Surtees says about 15 thousand Alabama residents may be eligible under the new law.
Those eligible will get a letter.
