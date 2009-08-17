Spencer Bachus holds town hall meeting on health care - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Spencer Bachus holds town hall meeting on health care

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Congressman Spencer Bachus is holding a town hall meeting on health care at the Cahaba Grand Conference Center on Grandview Parkway off Highway 280.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening one hour earlier.

It is open to the public.

