Tropical Storm Claudette brings wind, rain to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rain associated with Tropical Storm Claudette spread across Alabama Sunday night as the center of the storm headed for land.

Scattered showers were seen across Alabama Sunday afternoon and continued Sunday night. Rainfall was locally heavy in some spots as the showers moved northwest. Portions of central Alabama were under a Flash Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory Sunday night and Monday morning as more heavy rain and gusty winds were expected to occur across the state as the storm made landfall Monday.

At 10 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said the center of Tropical Storm Claudette was about 25 miles west of Panama City, Fla., and about 70 miles east-southeast of Pensacola, Fla., moving northwest at near 12 mph. The storm was expected to make landfall during the night and move into southern Alabama during the day on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center said no additional strengthening was expected prior to landfall.

Rainfall totals of three to six inches was expected across the Florida Panhandle, southern and central Alabama, and extreme southwestern Georgia by Monday night. The storm tide was expected to produce maximum water levels of three to five feet above ground level along portions of the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend region of Florida.