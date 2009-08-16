Tropical storm Claudette bringing rain to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama were expecting several inches of rain Sunday night and Monday as Tropical Storm Claudette moved through the northern Gulf of Mexico towards land.

The storm, as of 4 p.m. Sunday, was 40 miles west-southwest of Apalachilcola, Fla., moving northwest near 14 mph. The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to make landfall late Sunday night near Panama City as a tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph, with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center said some strengthening was possible before landfall.

Tropical storm warnings were posted from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to the Suwannee River in Florida.

Rainfall accumulations of three to six inches were expected during the next 24 hours across the Florida Panhandle, the Big Bend region of Florida, central and southern Alabama, and extreme southwestern Georgia.

Storm tide was expected to produce maximum water levels of three to five feet above ground level along portions of the Florida Panhandle, including the Big Bend.

