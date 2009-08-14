Hoover pet store owner charged with animal cruelty

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The owner of a Hoover pet store has been arrested on allegations of animal cruelty and improper disposal of animals.
Allison Manning is the owner of "Wags to Riches" pet store.
A former employee claims Manning failed to take sick animals to the veterinarian and thought she did not take proper care of dead animals.
Manning says all animals in her care are properly fed, cleaned and cared for. She also dismisses claims she failed to properly dispose of a dead animal.
Manning's next court date is September 15th.
