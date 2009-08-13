Sliced Beef Tenderloin Sandwich with Blue Cheese Sabayon and Classic Bordelaise

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Montreal Steak Seasoning in Large Ziploc Bag

4 -6 0z Beef Tenderloin Steaks

Kosher or Sea Salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 loaf crusty French bread baguette

Handful of arugula or other bitter greens

Directions:Season both sides of steaks with salt and add to bag with crushed peppercorn melange. Toss gently to coat steaks. Refrigerate up to 48 hours. When ready to cook, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add steaks and cook 3 minutes per side. Remove from heat and let rest. Slice into thin strips. Prepare bordelaise and Sabayon. Slice Bread into quarters. Split in half leaving a hinge on one side. Place several strips of tenderloin in bread and follow with a generous drizzle of each sauce. Top with several leaves of the arugula. Finish with blue cheese crumbles and a dash of olive oil, salt and pepper.

CLASSIC BORDELAISE SAUCE:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1/4 cup dry red wine

In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the olive oil and butter. Add the salt and pepper and simmer for about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and parsley and cook for 30 seconds. Drizzle in the wine and simmer for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Yield: 3/4 cup

MAYTAG BLUE SABAYON:

3 large egg yolks

2 teaspoons minced shallots

1/3 cup Maytag blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 teaspoon snipped fresh chives

Combine all of the ingredients in a small stainless-steel bowl. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water and whisk until the mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Yield: about 3/4 cup