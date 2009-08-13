BOE may get rid of Alabama Graduation Exam

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - The State Board of Education is considering getting rid of the test every senior has to pass before leaving high school. Critics have complained the test designed to assure students have learned Alabama's course of study is too hard. In fact, it is known as the toughest standard in the nation.
State Schools Superintendent Joe Morton says the way things are now, teachers do not have enough time to cover everything on the grad exam before it is given in March.
Under the proposal, teachers would use individual sections of the grad exam to test students at the end of their courses. Dr. Morton says that way the information is still fresh on their minds.
