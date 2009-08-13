Undercover Homewood police hope to catch burglars

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - In Homewood, undercover police are patrolling the city in unmarked cars hoping to catch burglars. This comes after the city has seen a spike in home, apartment and car burglaries.

Police say TV's, electronics and other devices are being stolen.

They say to take out anything, and everything of value that is visible in your car. Also, lock the doors and even close curtains at home when you are not there.