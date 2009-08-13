Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Mushrooms

Fox 6-Mazers Chef Franklin Biggs

2 each pork tenderloins

3 TB olive oil blend (blended with canola oil)

½ cup seasoned flour (to taste with salt, pepper, Mrs. Dash)

½ cup diced onions

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 TB browned garlic

2 cups white wine

½ cup chicken stock (optional)

2 cups heavy cream, boiled to reduce to 1 cup)

to taste fresh thyme sprigs

to taste salt pepper Mrs. Dash Seasoning

Heat the oil in a flat-bottomed sauté pan

Dredge the pork medallions in the flour mixture.

Sauté in the oil until lightly browned. Do not over cook.

Remove and reserve. Do not over crowd the pan, work in batches to keep the pork cooking evenly.

When all the pork is browned and reserved, remove the oil if it is too brown, and add additional oil.

Sauté the diced onions until lightly browned.

Add the sliced mushrooms, browned garlic and saute lightly.

Deglaze with white wine and reduce by ½.

Add a little chicken stock and the reduced cream.

If necessary, you may thicken with a cornstarch slurry, but it is better to thicken by reduction.

Correct seasoning to taste.

Return pork to sauce and heat through, making sure the pork is just cooked through.