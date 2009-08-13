Smitherman: I probably will not make changes to tax bill

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Senate President Pro Tempore Rodger Smitherman says he is leaning toward not making any changes to the occupational tax bill that passed the State House on Wednesday.

In an interview on Good Day Alabama, Smitherman says that the fact the bill barely squeaked by the House worries him about making the bill return to the House for a re-vote. He says that he does not want to lose the progress made by Jefferson County lawmakers so far and feels that his changes would just cause harm.

Smitherman had originally wanted to change the bill so that instead of voting the tax out, it could be voted down from .45% to .35%.

