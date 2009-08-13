Birmingham candidates get ready for upcoming elections

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council candidates are in full force this week to reach out to voters. City elections are less than 2 weeks away.
There are a series of events this week where voters can learn more about the 72 candidates on the ballot.
Wednesday night's forum was for candidates for the school board. It is the second of three forums for Birmingham's city elections.
"Three for Free" is hosted by Birmingham's NAACP and League of Women voters.
The election forums continue Thursday night with a forum for districts six through nine. It is at Birmingham's downtown public library on Park Place at 6:00 p.m.
