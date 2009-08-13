Siegelman and Scrushy take case to U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) - Former Governor Don Siegelman and HealthSouth founder Richard Scrushy are going to try to take their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both men are asking the court to overturn their federal bribery convictions.
Siegelman's appeal hangs on one question: whether it was actually a crime for Scrushy to donate money to Siegelman's lottery campaign fund before he reappointed Scrushy to a state regulatory board.
Siegelman and Scrushy were convicted of bribery.
