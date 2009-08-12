Police searching for missing Cullman man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police searching for missing Cullman man

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - Police in Cullman are searching for a missing man who has Alzheimer's.

76-year-old Eric Richardson was last seen Monday around noon at a fast food restaurant in Cullman's town square shopping center. Richardson was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

If you have information, please call 256-734-1434.

