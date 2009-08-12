Alleged puppy mill busted in Talladega County

TALLADEGA, AL (WBRC) - Animal control in Talladega has seized about 200 dogs from what they call a puppy mill.
Officers found the dogs at a mobile home in the Cemetery Mountain community of Talladega County. The bust follows several reports of dogs kept in substandard conditions.
Police Chief Alan Watson says mother dogs and puppies were in surprising good shape, but breeder males were not.
The Talladega Animal Shelter has to hold the animals for at least 15 days. The shelter says it needs donations of food to care for the 200 dogs.
