Tim James discusses first Republican gubernatorial debate

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Greenville businessman Tim James is feeling good after the first Republican gubernatorial debate in St. Clair County on Tuesday night.
In an interview on Good Day Alabama, James says that the venue was packed with Republicans wanting to see the candidates speak despite the rainy night.
James feels that he stood out for his anti-tax stance and thinks the people will appreciate it. He says that he has done the math and feels government should be leaner and should manage the dollars it has instead of introducing the new tax.
He also mentioned that he feels Jefferson County should just let their issues run their course, but would have also called a special session if he was the governor. James says that Jefferson County will come out leaner and more efficient in the end.
