Chef Bob is in the kitchen preparing fried green tomatoes and jalapeno petals...

FOX6 News at Noon

Tuesday, August 11, 2009

Fried Green Tomatoes & Jalapeno Petals

Chef Bob

www.chefbob.com

3 green tomatoes (cut in 1/16ths, seeds fileted)

2 jalapeno peppers (cut in 1/4ths, seeds fileted)

1 c. corn meal

1/2 c. whole wheat flour

salt & pepper

1 c. buttermilk

1 qt or 4 c. oil, heated to 350 degrees

Place tomato & jalapeno petals in buttermilk. Blend corn meal & wheat flour w/ salt & pepper. Dredge petals in corn meal flour mixture. Fry in hot oil 2-3 minutes. Drain on coffee filters or paper towels.

Dip:

1/2 c. sour cream

1/2 onion, finely diced

1/2 green tomato, finely diced

salt, pepper, Mrs. Dash

squeeze of lemon

Stir all ingredients until thoroughly mixed