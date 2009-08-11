Chef Bob is in the kitchen preparing fried green tomatoes and jalapeno petals...
FOX6 News at Noon
Tuesday, August 11, 2009
Fried Green Tomatoes & Jalapeno Petals
Chef Bob
3 green tomatoes (cut in 1/16ths, seeds fileted)
2 jalapeno peppers (cut in 1/4ths, seeds fileted)
1 c. corn meal
1/2 c. whole wheat flour
salt & pepper
1 c. buttermilk
1 qt or 4 c. oil, heated to 350 degrees
Place tomato & jalapeno petals in buttermilk. Blend corn meal & wheat flour w/ salt & pepper. Dredge petals in corn meal flour mixture. Fry in hot oil 2-3 minutes. Drain on coffee filters or paper towels.
Dip:
1/2 c. sour cream
1/2 onion, finely diced
1/2 green tomato, finely diced
salt, pepper, Mrs. Dash
squeeze of lemon
Stir all ingredients until thoroughly mixed