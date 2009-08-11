Mayor announces extension of Magic City Classic contract

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - On Monday, Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford announced that the city's contract with the Magic City Classic will go on for at least three more years.

Langford says he plans to have the Classic be the first football game to be played at Birmingham's new dome stadium in 2014.

The game features Alabama State and Alabama A&M's rivalry. It is considered one of Birmingham's biggest tourist draws.

The next classic will be held in October.