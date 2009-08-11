Birmingham reports drop in crime rates

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is reporting a drop in crime in the second quarter of 2009.

Police report a 30-percent drop in vehicle theft, a 21-percent decline in rape, robbery is down 21-percent, thefts slowed down by 11-percent and murders dropped 9-percent.

Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper says the city is going against the grain and that most cities will experience a rise in crime in a bad economy.