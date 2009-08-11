Birmingham man arrested for making terrorist threat

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was arrested after threatening to kill a Birmingham police officer.

Birmingham police said Marlon Simmons, 35, was charged Tuesday in connection with making terroristic threats.

Police said Simmons called Birmingham Police just before 7:00 a.m. Monday, telling 911 dispatchers he intended to kill the officer. He called the officer by name and and said if he could not find the officer, he would kill every Birmingham police officer until he found that particular officer.

Detectives identified the caller and went to arrest him at his home in the 7200 block of 2nd Avenue North. Police said he was taken into custody without incident, but was found to have a rifle, handgun, and a pipe bomb in his home.

Simmons was taken to the Jefferson County jail.