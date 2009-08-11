Chef Rinsky's Strawberry Fig Preserves

Ingredients:

6 cups Figs, cleaned, stemmed & slightly crushed

2 cups strawberries, cleaned, hulled & slightly crushed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 pkg dry powder pectin

juice of lemons

1 tablespoon freshly grated gingerroot

3 1/2 cups additional sugar

1 tsp butter to prevent foaming

Directions:

Before beginning, sterilize jars, lids & tops in simmering water. In large pan, combine the figs and the strawberries with the 1/2 cup granulated sugar, pectin, lemon juice, & ginger. Place over medium-high heat & bring to a boil. When mixture comes to a boil, add the remaining sugar & butter. Stir completely, and allow to cook until mixture boils vigorously even when stirred. When this occurs boil the mixture exactly one minute and then remove from heat. Place in sterilized jars and wipe rims, place lids on and place screw caps on but do not tighten. Place prepared jars in boiling water bath for 5 minutes to seal. Remove and allow to slowly cook on counter. Makes 8 pints.