Special session debate to begin

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - The special session to save Jefferson County from financial collapse will soon start.

State lawmakers begin debating Tuesday over a new occupational tax for Jefferson County. The bill is aimed at keeping the county afloat.

Lawmakers have a minimum five days before a bill can be passed and become law. This means August 14th is the earliest the problem can be solved.

As for the price tag, the meeting costs 110-thousand dollars at taxpayer expense which could get more expensive if the session runs long.

Representative John Rogers claims he has enough votes in the House to pass a .45% percent jobs tax with no exemptions.

Another bill before lawmakers requires the county commission to hire a county manager and comptroller. Several Republicans say without the accountability measure, they will vote against the tax.

