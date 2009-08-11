Alabaster residents upset over water conditions

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Concerns over water in one Shelby County neighborhood have residents upset.

People in the Woodland Hills community in Maylene say their water is dirty. They attended a meeting Monday night, at the Alabaster Water Board.

Homeowners brought samples of the water to the meeting to show the board what they call a contaminated water supply.

The water board says they know of at least 15 homes affected, but the number could be higher.

