Tuscaloosa County schools prepping for proration

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County schools are already hedging their bets for this year's proration.

The board has presented their first budget proposal for the fiscal year 2010. In the first draft, they are estimating a proration of 6 percent for the next school year. They have a plan to cut roughly five and a half million dollars to break even in the event this takes place.

Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Frank Constanzo stresses this is only a presentation, nothing has been voted on yet.

As for the remainder of this school year, the board is waiting to find out exactly how much money they will have to borrow to fill the budget gap, which appears to be close to four million dollars.

