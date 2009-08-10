Walker County bombing suspect found dead

JASPER, AL (WBRC) - Investigators confirm a person of interest in a Walker County truck bombing has been found dead.
Detectives are not yet releasing the person's identity, but do confirm they have been looking for this suspect.
Investigators say Michael Clayton Earnest and Keith Lawson used a remote control to set off explosives in a man's truck last week. They are charged with possession of an explosive device and conspiracy.
The victim, Frank Weems, was left with severe burns to his left leg.
Investigators say the suspects made the bomb and planted it under the driver's seat of Weems pickup truck.
