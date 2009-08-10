Family seeks justice for murdered son

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - A murder victim's mother is vowing to find her son's killer and bring them to justice.

22-year-old Terrory Murphy, the brother of Alabama football player Kerry Murphy, was found dead inside a car in a Bessemer apartment complex parking lot. Investigators say it appears as if Murphy was shot.

Murphy's family says Terrory was just accepted to Jacksonville state university and was going to try to out for the football team.

Murphy's mom says she will not stop until her son's killer is brought to justice.

The family has not yet announced the funeral arrangements.