Work could delay traffic on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Transportation officials warn that motorists may want to avoid a big section of Interstate 59 through Birmingham.
Until about three this afternoon, transportation workers will begin repairs to the interstate guardrails. It is happening between exit 126-b and exit 132. Transportation officials say the work will require the outside shoulders to be closed where the repairs are being made.
This work may cause intermittent lane closures that will last up to two weeks.
