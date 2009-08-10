Anniston workers looking for payment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Anniston workers looking for payment

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Workers at an east Alabama plant are waiting to see if they will be paid today.

On Friday, employees at Anniston Sportswear showed up wondering why they had not been paid.

An executive vice president from the parent company says a London company bought them and plans to shut it down. No timetable on the closing was given. 200 people could lose their jobs.

