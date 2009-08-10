Fultondale High receives new teachers' lounge

FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) - The teachers of Fultondale High School will finally have a place to relax.

Gardendale First Baptist Church and several area businesses got together and helped revamp the old teacher's lounge.

The old lounge had nothing and did not even have running water. After volunteers got through with it, the room looks like a completely different space. It now has hot water, a new fridge and new tables.

Church leaders say they got many of their donations from Marvin's and Ashley Furniture.