Def Leppard postponing Birmingham concert

Def Leppard postponing Birmingham concert

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Concert promoters say rock band Def Leppard is postponing this week's concerts.

The band was supposed to perform tonight in Nashville and tomorrow in Birmingham. Promoters say it is because of a band member's bereavement.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets. There is no word yet on when the concert will be rescheduled.

