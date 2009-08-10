Watermelon Punch

Makes about 1 gallon

8 cups fresh cubed watermelon

1 (12-ounce) container frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 (.16-ounce) packet unsweetened watermelon-cherry drink mix

1 (2-liter) bottle chilled lemon-lime soda

1. In a blender, process watermelon until smooth. Place a wire-mesh strainer over a bowl. Strain watermelon juice, discarding solids.

2. In a large pitcher, whisk together strained watermelon juice, lemonade concentrate, and drink mix. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, stir in lemon-lime soda. Serve over ice, if desired.

