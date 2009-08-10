John Rogers prepares for the occupational tax special session

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - State Representative John Rogers is ready for a long night of work in a special session to pass a occupational tax in Jefferson County. The special session was called by Governor Riley, who wanted to have Jefferson County lawmakers in agreement before he would allow the session.
In an interview on Good Day Alabama, Rogers says that Riley did the right thing by calling the session and praises the Governor for his hard work in correcting the issue.
The new tax would help Jefferson County to regain a main source of income, but the agreement made by lawmakers could only be described as "tenuous". Senator Rodger Smitherman has already made remarks on how we would like to make changes to the bill. John Rogers says that he does not expect Smitherman to make these changes and will hold him to his commitment of the bi-partisan agreement.
Rogers also adds that he expects the new tax to make a difference in revenue and that Jefferson County's main financial problem is still the lingering sewer debt.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>