John Rogers prepares for the occupational tax special session

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - State Representative John Rogers is ready for a long night of work in a special session to pass a occupational tax in Jefferson County. The special session was called by Governor Riley, who wanted to have Jefferson County lawmakers in agreement before he would allow the session.

In an interview on Good Day Alabama, Rogers says that Riley did the right thing by calling the session and praises the Governor for his hard work in correcting the issue.

The new tax would help Jefferson County to regain a main source of income, but the agreement made by lawmakers could only be described as "tenuous". Senator Rodger Smitherman has already made remarks on how we would like to make changes to the bill. John Rogers says that he does not expect Smitherman to make these changes and will hold him to his commitment of the bi-partisan agreement.

Rogers also adds that he expects the new tax to make a difference in revenue and that Jefferson County's main financial problem is still the lingering sewer debt.