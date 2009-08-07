Jeffco occupational tax: is special session near?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - FOX6 news has learned that Governor Bob riley will likely make a decision today on calling a special session to deal with Jefferson County's occupational tax crisis.

State Senator Jabo Waggoner said Friday that the session is still "up in the air", but State Representative John Rogers has a meeting with the governor, and believes Riley will call the session today. We're also hearing about some new opposition to the tax from state legislators who live outside of Jefferson County.

