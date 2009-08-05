Apartment fire in East Lake - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Apartment fire in East Lake

East Lake apartment fire (WBRC photo) East Lake apartment fire (WBRC photo)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters worked Wednesday morning to put out a blaze at an apartment in the East Lake area of town.

The fire was at an apartment near the intersection of Madrid Ave and 7th Avenue South. Two of the four units were damaged.

No on was hurt.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly