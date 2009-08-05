Grandmother killed in Pleasant Grove identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A 90-year-old grandmother was killed Monday night at her home in Pleasant Grove by her 38-year-old grandson.

Pleasant Grove police said Kenneth Ray Daniels, 38, was charged Tuesday with capital murder in the death of his grandmother, Dorothy Allison.

Police Chief Robert Knight told FOX6 News family members asked his officers to check on Allison at about 10:30 p.m Monday. When officers arrived, no one came to the door, so they checked the house and discovered Allison's body.

Knight said it appeared Allison had been beaten to death.

Knight said while officers were outside Allison's home on Altamont Drive talking to neighbors, Daniels pulled up in the victim's missing car, but sped off after neighbors and police spotted him.

Daniels then led police on a high-speed chase through several cities in northern Jefferson County, reaching speeds close to 100 miles per hour, before crashing the car into a ravine in Warrior. Investigators said the victim's checkbook was found in the car.

Chief Knight said Daniels faces capital murder charges. He was being held Tuesday in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

A motive was not offered by police, but outside the family's home Tuesday, a man who identified himself as Allison's brother said Allison was trying to help her grandson recover from some personal problems.

