Two arrested in Walker County truck bombing investigation

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff's office said Tuesday it had made two arrests in what it's calling a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a man injured in a truck bombing.

Michael Clayton Ernest and Keith Lawson were both arrested in Tuscaloosa County. Authorities said the two men were charged with possesion of an explosive device and conspiracy.

Investigators said the two men set off a remote-controlled explosive device last week under the drivers' seat of Frank Weems' truck at Weems' home on Crest Avenue in Parrish. Weems suffered severe burns to his left leg, but was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Authorities said the bomb was made meticulously, but said the suspects lacked the skills to know where to place the bomb, which they said may have saved the victim's life.

The FBI, ATF, State Fire Marshal, and Parrish Police helped with the ongoing investigation.