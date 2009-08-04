Birmingham man killed in overnight homicide

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was found shot to death in the driveway of a home in west Birmingham Monday night.

Birmingham Police said Brandon McGuire, 23, of Birmingham, was found dead in the driveway of a vacant house at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Jesse Owens Drive.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.