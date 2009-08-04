Woman shot and killed in Brighton

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A woman asleep in bed was shot and killed late Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Brighton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Tremont Street. Investigators said multiple suspects fired at least three caliber weapons into the front door, front bedroom window and front of the home from the street. Bullets went through the walls into the bedroom, through the bed and through two interior walls. Several bullets were found on the floor inside the home and more than 30 shell casings were collected outside the residence.

Investigators say the victim, Della Banks, 38, and her husband were asleep in bed at the time of the shooting. Two other people were in other areas of the house. The victim was struck at least twice by gunfire and died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Investigators say the motive is not yet known and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (205) 325-1450.

