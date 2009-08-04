Moody police continue search for 'person of interest'

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police in Moody continue their search for a man wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his parents.

Moody police said Monday they are continuing to look for Adrian Glass, 26. He was last seen Thursday, July 30, a day before his parents were found dead in their home in Moody. Jimmy Glass, 51, and his wife, Denise Glass, were found dead Friday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Adrian Glass was last seen driving a red 2004 Toyota Tacoma quad cab truck with Alabama license plate 59G632N.

If you know any information for police about the whereabouts of Adrian Glass, you are asked to call Moody Police at (205) 640-3333.

