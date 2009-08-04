Woman killed, suspect captured after chase

PLEASANT GROVE, AL (WBRC) - An elderly woman was killed in her Pleasant Grove home late Monday evening and the suspect, her grandson, was captured several hours later after a high speed chase.

Pleasant Grove police told FOX6 News they were called to a home in the 400 block of Altamont Drive Monday night where they found the 90-year-old woman dead.

Investigators say while they were on the scene of the crime, the suspect in the homicide returned to the crime scene with his grandmother's vehicle. At that point, a high speed chase started, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the suspect crashed into a ravine in Warrior. Police on the scene of the crash said the man had a few injuries and would be transported to the Pleasant Grove jail.

The name of the victim and the suspect are not yet being released, but investigators did say the suspect had only been out of prison for one year.

