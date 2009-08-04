Hoover passes new budget

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover City Council passed an $89.5 million budget Monday night that includes $2 million for the city school system.

Before passing the budget, councilors rejected a motion made by Councilor Gene Smith to give schools an additional $1.5 million from the city's reserve fund.

Parents voiced concerns that the funding wasn't sufficient, since last year the city gave schools $7.5 million.

"I'm furious, actually," said Hoover parent Trisha Crain, "Obviously, the way the school and city are funded are not meeting needs and expectations of Hoover citizens."

Mayor Tony Petelos says the reduced funding is the result of the struggling economy. He says all city departments were forced to make cutbacks due to less sales tax revenue.

"As a community we will have to look at revenue sources as far as finding new sources for school system," said Mayor Petelos. "Because it won't be there like it was in the past."

Hoover Superintendent Andy Craig said he had hoped for more funding, but knows it is a tough situation.

"We will have to use money from our reserve fund," said Craig, "We're going to be doing some planning, we will have to conform to revenue streams."

The budget goes into effect immediately, and will carry the city through the rest of this fiscal year.

Mayor Petelos says the city will begin working on the 2010 budget almost immediately.

