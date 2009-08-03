Riley may call special session next week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Gov. Bob Riley said Monday he would call a special session to begin as early as next week to address Jefferson County's occupational tax.

Riley spoke Monday morning to WSFA in Montgomery, where he said he believes state lawmakers from Jefferson County are closer to a solution on the county's occupational tax problems. He said if a consensus is reached, he would call a special session to begin as early as next week.

The county's current occupational tax was ruled illegal by a judge earlier this year, forcing the county to put hundreds of employees on administrative leave and close its satellite courthouses in an effort to balance its budget.

State lawmakers from Jefferson County are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss plans for a new occupational tax.