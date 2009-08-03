Email problem caused search for missing Auburn student

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Auburn University student Michael Harrie was discovered safe and sound last week after an email problem led to an international search for his whereabouts.

Paul Harrie, Michael's father, told FOX6 News anchor Janice Rogers on Good Day Alabama Monday morning the problem resulted from a series of emails that never got delivered.

Michael Harrie was reported missing on July 16 by his parents after he failed to show up for a planned meeting with them in Tokyo. Investigators in Thailand found him safe after Michael learned of an international search for him and contacted the American embassy in Bankok.

Paul Harrie said his son had thought he had sent some emails to his family from an internet cafe, explaining his change in plans, but said those emails never got delivered. Paul said Michael did not have an international phone, making it impossible for them to find him.

Paul Harrie said Michael is now back in the United States.