Man shot dead in bingo hall robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Walker County man is dead after being shot while trying to rob a bingo hall.

Walker County Sheriff's investigators say William Cantrell, 43, stormed into the Your Lucky Day Charity Bingo Hall on Highway 69 near Sipsey around 11 pm Saturday armed with a gun. Witnesses who talked to FOX6 News off-camera say Cantrell headed straight for the cashbox area and shot at a safe. It was there that he was confronted and then shot dead by a security guard.

"It's no surprise to me something like this hadn't happened before now," said Pastor Alonzo Harper of 1st Baptist Church Frisco, a church near the bingo hall. "Out of police jurisdiction, away from the city, these things are popping up all over the city and something bound to happen of this sort.

With the downswing of the economy, people are desperate, and they're doing any and everything to find resources. so we can lookout," Frisco added. "Crime can happen anywhere, it could've happened in this restaurant right here. But establishments like this with mounds of money in there, we know there's security in the place, but they want the money, they're gonna protect their money."

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. FOX6 News attempted to contact officials from Your Lucky Day Charity Bingo but were unable to reach them for reaction Sunday.

