HANCEVILEE, AL (WBRC) - A manhunt in Hanceville for one of two suspects accused of holding up a gas station.

It happened Sunday afternoon in southern Cullman County. Hanceville police told FOX6 News two men robbed the "Pitts Grocery Number One" on Highway 91. The attendant was tied up and placed in a cooler.

Police said the two men were chased down the highway, then up Interstate 65 about five miles where their vehicle crashed and fell down a 75 foot ravine. One suspect was captured and pulled from the wreckage. The second suspect escaped on foot, prompting an intense search by Cullman County Sheriff's deputies, Hanceville Police, and Alabama State Troopers. I-65 northbound was shut down during the search, but the second suspect was not found and lanes reopened Sunday night.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about six feet tall, wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. If you have any information on the suspect, please call your local police department.