Pinson woman wins new car

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jim Burke automotive gave away a new car Friday afternoon to a Pinson woman as part of WBRC's 60th anniversary celebration.

Pearl Chapman of Pinson won a 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP from Jim Burke Automotive. She won the car during a drawing in downtown Birmingham Friday afternoon.

The car giveaway was part of a promotional deal between FOX6 WBRC and Jim Burke Automotive, both of which were celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.